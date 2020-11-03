West Indies batting legend Brian Lara believes that Sunrisers Hyderabad have enough firepower to beat defending champions and IPL 2020 table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Tuesday night. SRH need to beat MI to qualify for the playoffs tonight. Currently, they are two points behind fellow hopefuls Kolkata Knight Riders but have a superior net run-rate.

“Yeah, definitely. They found themselves in this position and that’s from good playing in their recent games. So, I expect them to actually be up for the challenge,” Lara said while responding to a query whether SRH have it in hem to beat MI during Star Sports show Cricket Live.

Lara is also expecting that SRH may have a slight advantage considering MI will rest few key players so that they are fresh for the Qualifiers. MI have 18 points and will be hoping to give a few players some game time after being assured of finishing at the top of the standings.

“Mumbai Indians may be easing off, rest a few players which will favour SRH, but I think they have got to be ready for this quarter-final and for the rest of the tournament. If they win, they are in and I think they have got what it takes to do so,” Lara said.

The last time these two teams squared off, it was MI who emerged victorious by 34 runs.

SRH have won their previous two matches in which they defeated the likes of Delhi Capitals (by 88 runs) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (by five wickets). The big wins improved their NRR and thus keeping them alive in the playoffs race.

So far, MI, DC and RCB have made it to the playoffs while Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have exited the tournament.