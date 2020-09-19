Rajasthan Royals trio of Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have reportedly cleared the mandatory coronavirus test on arrive in the UAE and this means, they will all be available for the team’s IPL 2020 opener against Chennai Super Kings on September 22.

They landed in UAE earlier this week via a chartered flight from UK where they were involved in a bilateral limited-overs series between England and Australia.

“Smith, Buttler and Archer underwent COVID-19 tests on Friday and results are negative. So they are available for selection with quarantine duration being reduced to 36 hours,” an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

There though is still concern around the selection of captain Smith who suffered concussion during a warm-up session in England following which he missed Australia’s 2-1 ODI series win against the hosts. His availability will be confirm only after clearances from the medical teams of Cricket Australia and Rajasthan Royals.

RR will be hoping for a much improved show this time around having narrowly avoided the wooden spoon last time around. With five wins and eight defeats from 14 matches, they finished seventh among the eighth teams.

Below is RR’s full fixture list for the season:-

September 22, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah), 7:30 PM IST

September 27, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab (Sharjah), 7:30 PM IST

September 30, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Dubai), 7:30 PM IST

October 3, 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi), 3:30 PM IST

October 6, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi), 7:30 PM IST

October 9, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (Sharjah), 7:30 PM IST

October 11, 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (Dubai), 3:30 PM IST

October 14, 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (Dubai), 7:30 PM IST

October 17, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Dubai), 3:30 PM IST

October 19, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi), 7:30 PM IST

October 22, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Dubai), 7:30 PM IST

October 25, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Abu Dhabi), 7:30 PM IST

October 30, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi), 7:30 PM IST

November 1, 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royal (Dubai), 7:30 PM IST

RR Full Squad

Steve Smith (captain), Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Anuj Rawat