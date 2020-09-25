Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar found himself in the line of fire for his sexist remark against RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday after he dropped two catches and scored one run. Gavaskar referred to a viral video featuring Virushka. Now, Gavaskar has now reacted to Bollywood actress Anushka after her tweet asking him for an explanation. He said that he never mentioned Anushka.

As per a report in India Today, Gavaskar said Kohli has only played that bowling during the lockdown. He also said that he did not blame her for his failures.

It’s stupid to troll legend like Sunil Gavaskar, don’t be fool, he refereed Anuskha & Kohli video playing Cricket, fake Feminists sit down & chill…listen this video and judge wisely.. don’t play double meaning #SunilGavaskar #AnushkaSharma #Kohli pic.twitter.com/jHBLEMfHeV pic.twitter.com/dyuXF8FRQz Aditya raj (@that_iz_aditya) September 25, 2020

“Firstly, I would like to say it again. Where am I blaming her? I am not blaming her. I am only saying that the video said that she was bowling to Virat. Virat has played only that bowling during the lockdown period. It’s a tennis ball, fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown. That’s all. Where am I blaming her for Virat’s failures?” Gavaskar said.

“You know me, I am the one who has always batted for wives going with husbands on tour. I am the one that a normal guy going to the office for a 9-5 job, when he comes back home, he comes back to his wife. Similarly, cricketers, when they go out for a tour or even when they are playing at home, why can’t they have their wives with them?”