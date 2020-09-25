Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday created controversy after his remarks on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli’s performance against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

RCB were handed a 97-run thrashing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with Kohli having a poor outing both on the field and with the bat.

After 0pting to field first, RCB bowlers were sent on a leather hunt with KXIP captain KL Rahul hitting season’s first century, hitting an unbeaten 132.

He though had some luck by his side with his opposite number Kohli dropping him twice – once on 83 and then on 89 in the space of two overs.

Consequently, RCB posted a massive 206/3 and the pressure of a huge run-chase got to RCB batters including Kohli who scored just 1 off five and was dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell.

Gavaskar, who is on commentary duties for IPL 2020, made a sexist remark on Kohli’s poor show while dragging his actress-wife Anuskha Sharma too.

On social media too, a trolls began posting vile jokes regarding Anuskha who recently announced her pregnancy. This is not the first time that the Bollywood superstar has been targeted for Kohli’s on-field performance.

However, there were others who took an exception to Gavaskar’s comments with few even demanding BCCI to remove the former India captain from the commentary panel.

Few years back, frustrated by the posts against her wife, Kohli had said, “Shame on those people who have been having a go at Anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what I do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity.”