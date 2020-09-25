Sunil Gavaskar’s son Rohan came up with a cryptic tweet on Friday after Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma slammed his father. During the game between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, Kohli had a night to forget as he dropped two catches and got dismissed for one. Gavaskar, referring to a viral video featuring the India captain and his wife said that that is all the bowling he has faced during the lockdown.

Rohan has come up with a cryptic tweet that points at how his father was misquoted.

ANUSHKA RESPONDED TO GAVASKAR’S COMMENT

“That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game?,” she said.

“I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?” I am sure you can have many words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?” she added.

GAVASKAR RESPONDS

Gavaskar has responded to Anushka and said h=that he had not mentioned her in his comments and did not mean her. He also said that he did not blame her for his failures.

“Firstly, I would like to say it again. Where am I blaming her? I am not blaming her. I am only saying that the video said that she was bowling to Virat. Virat has played only that bowling during the lockdown period. It’s a tennis ball, fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown. That’s all. Where am I blaming her for Virat’s failures?” Gavaskar said as quoted by IndiaToday.