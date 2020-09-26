Had Suresh Raina been there would the result have been different against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals? Well, that cannot be answered, but his experience at No 3 is being missed by CSK. Raina – who is the most capped IPL player and the second-highest all-time run-getter in the history of the tournament – pulled out of the cash-rich tournament in UAE due to ‘personal reasons’.

It was heartbreaking for fans to see a lack of intent while chasing during their last two matches. Skipper MS Dhoni walked in late and faced backlash on social media for it, would Raina be the solution to everything that is happening wrong in CSK.

Ahead of CSK’s tournament opener, Raina took to Twitter and wished best of luck to the entire team and said that he is missing being there along with them.

“Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I’m not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it! #WhistlePodu,” Suresh Raina said in a social media post.

Here is how fans demanded his comeback in yellow:

Missing Suresh Raina like never before. Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 25, 2020

#SureshRaina sir ab aa jao nhi to sare records toot jyng 1.khud aap highest runs m 5-6th spot p jaoge 2.csk ka qualify krn k record khtm ho jyega 3.aur sbs jada hm fans aage s utna pyar nhi kr pyng ye jnt hue ki pichle season m aap csk ko harta hua tv p dekh rhe the prasoon (@prasoon95512636) September 26, 2020

Over the years, Raina – who announced his international announcement last month – has been a pivotal part of the CSK franchise in their wins.