Suresh Raina – who pulled out of the upcoming season of IPL due to ‘personal reasons’ – has suggested where CSK skipper MS Dhoni should bat. He feels with No 3 – a position he dominated for years for CSK – Dhoni should play there. Raina cited the 148 run-knock against Pakistan in 2005 at Vizag as the reason for Dhoni to play at three.

“He has the experience to bat at that position. How can one forget Dhoni’s 148 against Pakistan in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam in April 2005,” Raia was quoted as saying by Outlook.

He also said that it is a crucial position and Dhoni would give more flexibility.

“It’s a very crucial position and the No. 3 position will give Dhoni more flexibility,” he added.

Dhoni has played at that number for India on 17 occasions and scored 993 runs at a staggering average of 82.75 – it includes his first ODI hundred against Pakistan and his highest ODI score of 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 in Jaipur.

This shows that Raina has a valid point. Raina – who is the highest all-time run-getter in IPL was with the team in UAE – took a flight back home after his uncle was slaughtered and his aunt was critical.

Raina missing the IPL would be a major setback for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh also opted out of the tournament due to ‘personal reasons’.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start on September 19, but the fixtures are yet to be announced by the BCCI. Three venues will be used for the tournament to avoid excessive traveling of players due to safety reasons amid the pandemic.

CSK was the last team that started practicing as they started training on Friday.