Former India skipper MS Dhoni joined the Chennai Super Kings late on Monday evening and since his arrival, there has been a massive buzz, as expected. <p></p> <p></p>On the same day, he wasted no time as he stepped on the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and had a jog before putting on his pads for a net session. He hit a few balls amid huge fan frenzy. <p></p> <p></p>Later that evening, his deputy and longtime friend Suresh Raina welcomed him with a warm hug, a peck on the neck and a quick chit-chat which has sent Twitter into a frenzy. <p></p> <p></p>The official Twitter account of the popular franchise shared the video and it has already garnered 3.6K Retweets and 16.9 likes in merely four hours from being posted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Me3t and Gree7 - Everyday is Karthigai in our House, a film by Vikraman Sir. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StartTheWhistles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StartTheWhistles</a> &#x1f981;&#x1f49b; <a href="https://t.co/sJz77Nnakr">pic.twitter.com/sJz77Nnakr</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1234684530864246784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hu">Anbana vannakam thalaiva <a href="https://t.co/FCFxeNkCft">pic.twitter.com/FCFxeNkCft</a></p> <p></p> shakthi (@shakthie) <a href="https://twitter.com/shakthie/status/1234694068141088775?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The kind of content I am here for !!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> for this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellove</a>'ly family &#x1f49b;&#x1f49b;&#x1f49b; <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRaina</a> <a href="https://t.co/NC2qTzwpHz">pic.twitter.com/NC2qTzwpHz</a></p> <p></p> Swetha Harini&#x1f3c3;&#x200d;&#x2640;&#xfe0f;&#x1f3cf; (@Swez_S) <a href="https://twitter.com/Swez_S/status/1234686074447745025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="fi">Thala &amp; Chinna Thala&#x1f62d;&#x1f60d;&#x1f60d;&#x1f60d;&#x1f60d; <a href="https://t.co/uN3J61ccVw">pic.twitter.com/uN3J61ccVw</a></p> <p></p> (@Rowdy_3_) <a href="https://twitter.com/Rowdy_3_/status/1234687652776923136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The contents in the last few days have been absolute gold stuff.</p> <p></p> Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns/status/1234685426448785413?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Goosebumps &#x1f60d;&#x1f60d;&#x1f60d;&#x1f60d;&#x1f60d;&#x1f60d;&#x1f60d;</p> <p></p> CSK Official FC&#x2122; &#x1f49b; (@DaddyOfKhabri) <a href="https://twitter.com/DaddyOfKhabri/status/1234690698554810368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Other CSK players who were part of the training on Monday were Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, new recruit Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and local boys R Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan. <p></p> <p></p>This year's IPL begins with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29. <p></p> <p></p>The three-time IPL champions had picked up veteran leggie Chawla, Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the players' auction held in December last year.