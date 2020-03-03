Former India skipper MS Dhoni joined the Chennai Super Kings late on Monday evening and since his arrival, there has been a massive buzz, as expected.

On the same day, he wasted no time as he stepped on the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and had a jog before putting on his pads for a net session. He hit a few balls amid huge fan frenzy.

Later that evening, his deputy and longtime friend Suresh Raina welcomed him with a warm hug, a peck on the neck and a quick chit-chat which has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

The official Twitter account of the popular franchise shared the video and it has already garnered 3.6K Retweets and 16.9 likes in merely four hours from being posted.

Other CSK players who were part of the training on Monday were Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, new recruit Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and local boys R Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan.

This year’s IPL begins with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.

The three-time IPL champions had picked up veteran leggie Chawla, Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the players’ auction held in December last year.