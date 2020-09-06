Suresh Raina – who left the CSK camp in UAE and flew back to India due to ‘personal reasons’ – may make a return to the franchise feels former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta. Raina – who is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the tournament – left for India after it is believed that his uncle was slaughtered in an attack in Pathankot on the family, which also left his aunt in a critical state. He also said that he will not be surprised if the franchise does not opt for a replacement.

“I have a feeling that Suresh Raina will be back playing the IPL. He might miss out on the first few games because of the quarantine rules and all but I have a feeling that Suresh will be back,” Dasgupta told ESPNCricinfo. “I won’t be surprised if they don’t pick a replacement for Suresh.”

Raina too has not ruled out his chances of a comeback. “I’ve been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again,” Raina told Cricbuzz.

Raina has been an integral part of the squad over the years and his loss would be a big setback for the team, which is already battling issues like COVID after two players and 13 support staff members contracted the virus.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons’. Dasgupta feels that the CSK side may opt for Jalaj Saxena as a replacement for the offie.

“As far as the replacement is concerned, there aren’t too many options. But I think Jalaj Saxena deserves a place, he’s a good enough all-rounder. I think they might look at him, he’s a very good option for Bhajji’s replacement,” Dasgupta added.