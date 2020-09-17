Days ahead of the IPL 2020 in UAE, RCB is gearing up well for the T20 tournament. There was a practice match between Team Virat Kohli and Team Yuzvendra Chahal. Team Chahal beat Kohli on a wicket which was assisting spinners and runs were hard to come by.

Batting first, Team Chahal openers Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villers got the side off to a decent start. De Villiers scored a fluent 43 off 33 balls where he played some exquisite shots. Team Chahal posted 125 runs. Veteran Dale Steyn bowled four overs for Team Kohli, where Washington Sundar emerged as the pick of the bowlers taking two wickets in his four overs spell conceding 11 runs.

Chasing a paltry 126, Kohli and Parthiv Patel got the side off to a good start but despite the good work, they could not overhaul the target on a pitch that helped spinners. Uncapped left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was the best bowler from Team Chahal as he picked up three wickets for 13 runs in his four-over spell.

Bold Diaries: RCB Intra Squad Practice Match With our 1st match of #Dream11IPL just 4 days away, the team played a practice game where Team Chahal took on Team Kohli.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/7NWCmznEqE Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 17, 2020

Head coach Mike Hesson said that the side was looking at options and hence the practice game was held. He also said that it will give the players an opportunity to get a feel of the competition ahead of the season.

Speaking about the team combinations, Hesson said: “We looked about match-ups. We wanted our opening bowlers to bowl to left and right-handers. We wanted to look at some possibilities in terms of partnerships. We also provide in each team, leg-spinners, off-spinners, left-arm spinners to each team so that we could provide with those match-ups which they are likely to face in a week’s time.”