IPL 2020: The Reason Why BCCI Advanced Start of The Season by a Week

After the initial reports claimed that the BCCI has pencilled in September 26 as the start for the IPL 13, it advanced the season opener by a week. Brijesh Patel, IPL chairman, on Friday said that the event will now kick-off on September 19 with the final to be played on November 8.

And the league will also be played in UAE.

There were multiple reasons behind preponing the cash-rich league.

The first being giving Indian players enough time to rest and depart for their tour of Australia in December where they will also have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of two weeks as per their government rule.

“The Indian team will have a mandatory quarantine of 14 days as per the Australian government rules. A delay would have sent the plans haywire,” a BCCI official told PTI.

And the window also offers for a full seven-week league, thereby no need to fit in more double-headers.

“The best part is that 51 days is not at all a curtailed period and broadcasters will be happy with full seven-week window,” the official said.

Although, the original schedule had only five-double headers, the newer one, to be announced next week, will have around 12 of them.

India will square off against Australia in a four-match Test series from December 3 in Brisbane right weeks after the IPL concludes. The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test championship.

It is expected that with each and every team needing at least a month’s time to train, the IPL franchises will be leaving base by August 20 which gives them exactly four weeks time to prepare.

The cash-rich event was originally scheduled to start at the end of March but the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that were put in place to contain the virus, led to an indefinite postponement.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had always maintained that the event will be held some time this year.

