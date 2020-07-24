IPL 2020: The Reason Why BCCI Advanced Start of The Season by a Week

After the initial reports claimed that the BCCI has pencilled in September 26 as the start for the IPL 13, it advanced the season opener by a week. Brijesh Patel, IPL chairman, on Friday said that the event will now kick-off on September 19 with the final to be played on November 8. <p></p> <p></p>And the league will also be played in UAE. <p></p> <p></p>There were multiple reasons behind preponing the cash-rich league. <p></p> <p></p>The first being giving Indian players enough time to rest and depart for their tour of Australia in December where they will also have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of two weeks as per their government rule. <p></p> <p></p>"The Indian team will have a mandatory quarantine of 14 days as per the Australian government rules. A delay would have sent the plans haywire," a BCCI official told <em>PTI</em>. <p></p> <p></p>And the window also offers for a full seven-week league, thereby no need to fit in more double-headers. <p></p> <p></p>"The best part is that 51 days is not at all a curtailed period and broadcasters will be happy with full seven-week window," the official said. <p></p> <p></p>Although, the original schedule had only five-double headers, the newer one, to be announced next week, will have around 12 of them. <p></p> <p></p>India will square off against Australia in a four-match Test series from December 3 in Brisbane right weeks after the IPL concludes. The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test championship. <p></p> <p></p>It is expected that with each and every team needing at least a month's time to train, the IPL franchises will be leaving base by August 20 which gives them exactly four weeks time to prepare. <p></p> <p></p>The cash-rich event was originally scheduled to start at the end of March but the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that were put in place to contain the virus, led to an indefinite postponement. <p></p> <p></p>However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had always maintained that the event will be held some time this year. <p></p> <p></p>With PTI Inputs