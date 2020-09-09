We are steadily moving towards the start of the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League which will be held in the UAE from September 19. With less than two-weeks remaining for the season opener, we take a look at the top five wicket-takers in the tournament’s history.

Lasith Malinga – M: 122 Wkts: 170 Avg: 19.80 Eco: 7.14

The Sri Lankan maestro continues to be the benchmark when it comes to pinpoint yorkers and death bowling. Time and again, Malinga has been written off only to bounce back and prove he’s still got it. It was his superb final over in the IPL 2019 final that resulted in Mumbai Indians winning a record fourth title. Unfortunately for MI and the IPL, Malinga, already an all-time great, will be missing the season due to personal reasons. He’s the leading wicket-taker in the league’s history having taking four-wicket hauls six times and five-wicket haul once.

Amit Mishra – M: 147 Wkts: 157 Avg: 24.17 Eco: 7.34

The veteran leg-break bowler, holds the record for taking the most number of IPL hat-tricks having done that thrice in his career so far. He has represented the likes of Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, Delhi Capitals. With 157 wickets, the 37-year-old is the second in the list of the all-time leading wicket-takers in the league. Thrice he has taken four-wicket hauls and once fifer

Harbhajan Singh – M: 160 Wkts: 150 Avg: 26.44 Eco: 7.05

Harbhajan has pulled out of this year’s IPL for personal reasons like Malinga. A legendary figure, the vast experience of the offie will surely be missed by Chennai Super Kings this time around. With 150 wickets, he occupies the third spot in the top-10 wicket-takers list. Once each the 40-year-old has taken a four-wicket and five-wicket haul with 5/18 being his best show in a match so far.

Piyush Chawla – M: 157 Wkts: 150 Avg: 27.14 Eco: 7.82

With the IPL boasting of some of the biggest stars of world cricket, Chawla’s name more often than not tends to fly under the radar. However, a cursory glance at his record will make anyone sit up and take notice. With 150 wickets, he’s the joint all-time second-highest wicket taker of IPL. Twice he has taken four-wicket hauls and the 31-year-old continues to be a big draw. Why else CSK would have shelled a whopping Rs 6.75 crore at the IPL 2019 auction for securing his services?

Dwayne Bravo – M: 134 Wkts: 147 Avg: 24.61 Eco: 8.39

Bravo is a global T20 superstar who has left his imprint in every league he has appeared. That’s why he continues to be a favourite of MS Dhoni forming the core part of the CSK franchise. While his batting may have waned over the years, his bowling and ability to be stingy in the death overs makes him a prized possession. Twice he has taken four-wicket hauls and with 147 scalps to his name, he is the fourth-highest wicketk-taker in IPL history.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – M: 117 Wkts: 133 Avg: 23.71 Eco: 7.24

Injuries may have limited his appearances at the international stage but that doesn’t diminish the impact the Bhuvi has had during his career – whether international, domestic or franchise. The right-arm pacer has played for two franchises so far in his IPL career – the now-defunct Pune Warriors and his current team Sunrisers Hyderabad. He completes out top-five having taken 133 wickets including two four-wicket and one five-wicket haul as well.