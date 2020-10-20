Rajasthan Royals completed a season double over Chennai Super Kings on Monday night with a seven-wicket win in Abu Dhabi. After restricting the three-time champions to 125/5, RR comfortably chased down the target on the back of Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 70.

Buttler started his season as an opener before being demoted no No. 5 but he is happy with the new role.

“You have to keep trusting yourself and particularly when there’s no scoreboard pressure, you can play yourself in and let cut loose in the end. I’m happy (batting at No.5) to do whatever the team needs to me do. This is my role for now,” Buttler said after the match.

The 30-year-old said he batted with a lot more intensity when compared to the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore when he scored 24 off 25.

“Nice to get a win on the board tonight. I tried to come out with some intensity in my batting. I didn’t think I had enough last game, and I decided to take a few more options tonight, and it came off,” he said.

RR captain Steve Smith was happy after the victory kept his team’s playoff chances alive. He did admit that the wicket wasn’t easy for batting and he credited his spinners for keeping CSK batters on a leash.

“Sharjah is a little different from here. The wicket was stopping, not the best for batting, and good to be on the winning side. I thought we bowled well in the powerplay. The spinners bowled good lengths, with the googlies and leggies, building a lot of pressure,” Smith said.

“(Rahul) Tewatia and Shreyas (Iyer) have been sensational for us. Buttler took the pressure off me. I just knocked it around, and he just batted the way he usually does. He always maintains a good strike-rate,” he added.