Mandeep Singh has dedicated his match-winning innings against Kolkata Knight Riders to his late father who passed away a couple of days back. The Kings XI Punjab battled personal grief as he scored an unbeaten half-century helping his team to fifth win on the trot and jump to the fourth spot in the IPL 2020 points table. <p></p> <p></p>"This was very special. My father always used to tell me you should remain not out in the game. This one is for him," said Mandeep Singh in a post-match interview after KXIP beat KKR by eight wickets on Monday night. <p></p> <p></p>"Even if I scored a double hundred or a hundred, he used to ask me, 'Why did you go out?', So I am very happy that I could remain not out in this game," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Mandeep revealed have spoke to KXIP captain KL Rahul who backed him to play his natural game. And as a result, the Punjab cricketer scored 66 off 56 with eight fours and two sixes. <p></p> <p></p>"I had a talk with Rahul before the start of the game. In the last game, I was trying to score quicker and I wasn't comfortable doing that. I told Rahul if I play my normal game, I will win the game and I had the belief. He told me to back my game and play the way I want to play; pretty happy with the win," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Mandeep's 100-run partnership with Chris Gayle (51 off 29) took the game away from KKR as they chased down a target of 150 comfortably. <p></p> <p></p>"He (Gayle) was just telling me to keep batting and play till the end, and I just told him that he should never retire. He is too good. We are very excited," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Gayle was glad to have played a significant role in the victory and says he's been feeling good about his fitness. <p></p> <p></p>"Glad that myself and Mandeep put our hands up. The youngsters in the team are saying 'Don't retire.' That was Mandeep," said Gayle. <p></p> <p></p>"I have been doing some off the field training with the trainer when I wasn't playing. I am feeling good, hitting the gym. You have that good feeling about yourself and about the team, capitalising on it as much as possible. We are happy now, but still a long way to go," he added.