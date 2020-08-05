Reduced quarantine period, provisions for organising team and family dinners and, early onboarding of overseas stars are among the demands raised by franchises which will come up for discussion during a team owners’ meeting with IPL officials on Wednesday.

As per the current BCCI SOP, players arriving in the UAE have to undergo six-day quarantine period which the teams want to be halved so as to allow them more time to prepare for a gruelling season.

They also want to be permitted to hold family and team dinners after giving “adequate’ advance notice for such events. Additionally, they have also requested with the board to allow food to be ordered from outside via contactless deliveries to the hotel.

The SOP requires players and support staff to be tested on day 1, day 3 and day 6 of their quarantine in the UAE and after clearing that, they will be allowed to train.

Then they will be tested every fifth day during the 53-day season which is scheduled to start from September 19.

“Most players have not had much game time in the last 6 months and are looking forward to as much practice as possible,” an unnamed IPL official told PTI.

“…Subject to the advice of medical professionals, can we consider allowing players to practice by staying in the bubble, with 3 days of quarantining instead of 6 days?” read one of the points in a note from the franchises which will be discussed in the meeting.

Few teams including Chennai Super Kings wanted to leave early for the UAE so as to get adequate time to set base and start preparations. However, BCCI has asked teams to not leave before August 20.

“Can teams be allowed to arrive anytime post August 15, instead of August 20 as mentioned to accommodate the quarantine period and still have enough time for practice and preparations of players?” read the note.

Families will only be permitted to interact with players if the also become part of the bio-secure bubble, a condition which has also been requested to be reviewed.

“Currently the SOP suggests that they cannot interact with the squad, unless they are a part of the bubble. Owners will not be able to spend 3 months in a bubble. Therefore, are there any specific protocols based medical advice which can be considered for infrequent interactions with owners and families?”

Even players belonging to different teams cannot interact with each other unless they have cleared at least three coronavirus tests.

Since the players will be staying in a bio-secure bubble for over 80 days, to ensure they are mentally fresh, family franchises wants family dinners and golfing to be allowed.

“One big area of concern is the well-being of the players as they stay in a bubble for 80+ days. The pressures of competitive sport do not make it any easier. We understand protocol and bubble strategy from the England versus West Indies series included activities such as golf, visits to specific restaurants and visits to some pre-determined places. Can IPL consider this with advice of medical professionals?” the note read.

Some of the overseas stars of the IPL belonging from England, Australia and West Indies will be involved in different tournaments including at the Caribbean Premier League and a bilateral series (England and Australia) which ends on September 16.

The owners want the on-boarding of such cricketers to be fast-tracked. “CPL concludes on September 10 and the bilateral series between England and Australia concludes on September 16. These two events account for nearly 25 players participating in IPL. Subject to the guidance of medical professionals’, can we consider early on-boarding of these players?” read another question.