Due to travel restrictions around South African players, there were question marks over the availability of South African players in the upcoming Indian Premier League. But, the good news is that RCB cricketers – AB De Villiers, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn reached UAE to join skipper Virat Kohli and Co on Saturday morning.

“The Proteas Arrive And here it is RCB fans, the moment you’ve all been waiting for! @abdevilliers17, @dalesteyn and @tipo_morris have joined the team in Dubai! #PlayBold #TravelDay #IPL2020 #BoldDiaries,” RCB captioned the video.

On arrival, De Villiers said: “I’m very excited, very happy to be here. Travelling was bit different to normal but we’ve made it here with my South African friends and we’re very happy to be back in the RCB family, and looking forward to my Covid Test.”

De Villiers – who has been part of the RCB setup since 2011 – is a key member of the squad.

Veteran SA pacer Steyn said it will be interesting to play under the heat in UAE.

“It’s gonna be interesting to play in the heat. We got here like 3 in the morning and it was steaming outside. Looking forward to what’s it gonna be like in a few weeks,” said Steyn.

Morris, on the other hand, said that it would be great to play the game we love after a long time.

“It’s been quite a while that we’ve played the game that we love. So yeah very challenging but we’re very excited to get going, a little bit nervous too to be honest,” said Morris.