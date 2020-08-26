With less than a month to go for the start of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals' players have started training in their hotel rooms as they are undergoing a seven-day self-isolation period in UAE amid the pandemic. The Capitals' Twitter handle gave a glimpse to their fans as to how players are training in the confined space. <p></p> <p></p>In the video, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer is skipping over a video call and as he is being guided by their conditioning coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">That's the way to go, skip! &#x1f44d;&#x1f3fb; <p></p> <p></p>Our Strength &amp; Conditioning Coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam oversees <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SkipperShreyas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SkipperShreyas</a>' quarantine workout in Dubai &#x1f4aa;&#x1f3fb;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dream11IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dream11IPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YehHaiNayiDilli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YehHaiNayiDilli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ShreyasIyer15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShreyasIyer15</a> <a href="https://t.co/CtRa3l4d4x">pic.twitter.com/CtRa3l4d4x</a></p> <p></p> Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from &#x1f1e6;&#x1f1ea;) (@DelhiCapitals) <a href="https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1298507972956610561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Capitals' and SunRisers Hyderabad were among the last franchises to reach Dubai. Now that they have all undergone the coronavirus tests, they have started training in a bid to stay in shape and fit. <p></p> <p></p>Most of the franchises are doing training sessions via video calls. <p></p> <p></p>Iyer would be the key for his franchise in the tournament as his form could decide the fate of the Capitals'. Capitals' - who have got Shikhar Dhawan in their side from SRH - would be in all probability will open the batting with young gun Prithvi Shaw. <p></p> <p></p>Capitals are one of the few sides who have not won the IPL title and they would look to change it in this edition. <p></p> <p></p>The IPL is scheduled to start on September 19, but the fixtures are yet to be revealed by the BCCI. 60 matches are slated to take place over a period of 53 days. The finals will be played on November 10 and three venues will be used throughout the T20 tournament.