With less than a month to go for the start of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals’ players have started training in their hotel rooms as they are undergoing a seven-day self-isolation period in UAE amid the pandemic. The Capitals’ Twitter handle gave a glimpse to their fans as to how players are training in the confined space.

In the video, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer is skipping over a video call and as he is being guided by their conditioning coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam.

That's the way to go, skip! Our Strength & Conditioning Coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam oversees Shreyas Iyer's quarantine workout in Dubai.

Capitals’ and SunRisers Hyderabad were among the last franchises to reach Dubai. Now that they have all undergone the coronavirus tests, they have started training in a bid to stay in shape and fit.

Most of the franchises are doing training sessions via video calls.

Iyer would be the key for his franchise in the tournament as his form could decide the fate of the Capitals’. Capitals’ – who have got Shikhar Dhawan in their side from SRH – would be in all probability will open the batting with young gun Prithvi Shaw.

Capitals are one of the few sides who have not won the IPL title and they would look to change it in this edition.

The IPL is scheduled to start on September 19, but the fixtures are yet to be revealed by the BCCI. 60 matches are slated to take place over a period of 53 days. The finals will be played on November 10 and three venues will be used throughout the T20 tournament.