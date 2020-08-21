A day after Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals reached UAE for the cash-rich Indian Premier League, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians, and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore left for the middle-east nation. The two top sides took to their social media handles and posted the pictures of the side onboard the flight, ready to take off.

Here are the posts:

UAE calling! ✈️🇦🇪 The Royal Challengers are all set to take-off! Drop a ❤️ if you’re happy to see the RCB fam together again! #PlayBold #TravelDays #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/nHLj6TUegV Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2020

While Mumbai Indians will look to defend their title successfully, Kohli’s RCB will look to win the title for the first time ever. Both have a good, balanced side and some pundits like Brad Hogg have touted them as the favourites as well.

Once the sides land in UAR, there will be a bio-security bubble in place which every player will have to undergo for safety measures amid the pandemic.

Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will land over the weekend.

Sixty games will be played over 53 days across three venues Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. In 2014, UAE had hosted the IPL partially due to the general elections in India.

The postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia created a window for the IPL, which was supposed to take place in March-May before the BCCI postponed it indefinitely due to the pandemic.