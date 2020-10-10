Chennai once again had a night to forget as Bangalore beat them in the much-hyped Southern Derby on Saturday in Dubai. Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first which seemed like an aggressive move. Kohli played the skipper’s knock to perfection on a challenging Dubai pitch. For Chennai, their bowlers bowled well but it was the backend where they faltered, and that helped RCB get to a decent score. Chasing 170 to win, CSK got off to a disastrous start, losing their openers to young Sundar – who has continued impressing. Rayudu and Jagadeesan started the rebuilding process but they could not get the runs quickly and that meant CSK was slipping away. They lost wickets at regular intervals as Morris and Saini along with the two spinners – Chahal and Sundar – were exceptional on the night. Dhoni looked positive but departed early after a six.

IPL POINTS TABLE

With the 37-run win over Chennai, Bangalore makes it to No 4, while CSK is still at No 6. The Capitals with five wins in six matches are at the top of the table and they are followed by defending champions Mumbai Indians. Kolkata with a win over Punjab retains their No 3 spot.

ORANGE CAP

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul who has been in ominous form retains the purple cap, even after Punjab lost to Kolkata. His opening partner Mayank is back on the second spot as he pips Faf. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner are at No 4 and 5 respectively in the race for the Orange Cap.

PURPLE CAP

Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada with 15 wickets from six matches is at the top and is followed by Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who would be in action tomorrow. Boult and Shami are at No 4 and 5, while James Pattinson finds himself at No 5.