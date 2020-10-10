Chennai once again had a night to forget as Bangalore beat them in the much-hyped Southern Derby on Saturday in Dubai. Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first which seemed like an aggressive move. Kohli played the skipper's knock to perfection on a challenging Dubai pitch. For Chennai, their bowlers bowled well but it was the backend where they faltered, and that helped RCB get to a decent score. Chasing 170 to win, CSK got off to a disastrous start, losing their openers to young Sundar - who has continued impressing. Rayudu and Jagadeesan started the rebuilding process but they could not get the runs quickly and that meant CSK was slipping away. They lost wickets at regular intervals as Morris and Saini along with the two spinners - Chahal and Sundar - were exceptional on the night. Dhoni looked positive but departed early after a six. <p></p><h2>IPL POINTS TABLE</h2> <p></p>With the 37-run win over Chennai, Bangalore makes it to No 4, while CSK is still at No 6. The Capitals with five wins in six matches are at the top of the table and they are followed by defending champions Mumbai Indians. Kolkata with a win over Punjab retains their No 3 spot. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4169403" align="alignnone" width="1313"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4169403" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Image-4-29.jpg" alt="IPL 2020 Updated Points Table, IPL 2020 Points Table, IPL 2020, IPL 13, Dream11 IPL, CSK vs RCB, Orange Cap, Purple Cap, CSK vs RCB live cricket score, CSK vs RCB live cricket updates, CSK vs RCB live cricket streaming, CSK vs RCB 2020 dream11 prediction, CSK vs RCB live cricket streaming, CSK vs RCB 2020, CSK vs RCB head to head, CSK vs RCB playing 11, CSK vs RCB prediction, CSK vs RCB dream11, CSK vs RCB 2020 squad, CSK vs RCB 2020 playing 11, CSK vs RCB live score, CSK vs RCB live cricket score and updates, CSK vs RCB dream11 best team, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live updates, CSK vs RCB, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, CSK vs RCB live, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live cricket score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming, CSK vs RCB match 25 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live match, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live stream, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL score, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, CSK vs RCB live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming, disney hotstar, star sports 1, hotstar live cricket, jio live cricket, jio cricket dream11 ipl hotstar dream11 ipl, star sports dream11 ipl 200, CSK vs RCB score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL live, CSK vs RCB live match, CSK vs RCB live, CSK vs RCB live score, live cricket score, CSK vs RCB ipl live streaming, CSK vs RCB dream11 ipl 2020 live cricket streaming, CSK vs RCB live cricket score, live cricket updates, latest cricket news, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Ravindra Jadeja, Devdutt Padikkal, Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Aaron Finch, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, live dream11 ipl, live ipl 2020, ipl 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 live score, ipl live score, ipl 2020 live, ipl score, ipl live match, ipl live streaming, ipl score 2020, ipl match today, IPL 2020 live, IPL 2020 live score, IPL 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 channel, IPL 2020 live match, IPL 2020 news, IPL 2020 highlights IPL 2020 teams, IPL 2020 twenty fifth match" width="1313" height="468" /> Image: IPL[/caption] <p></p><h2>ORANGE CAP</h2> <p></p>Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul who has been in ominous form retains the purple cap, even after Punjab lost to Kolkata. His opening partner Mayank is back on the second spot as he pips Faf. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner are at No 4 and 5 respectively in the race for the Orange Cap. <p></p><h2>PURPLE CAP</h2> <p></p>Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada with 15 wickets from six matches is at the top and is followed by Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who would be in action tomorrow. Boult and Shami are at No 4 and 5, while James Pattinson finds himself at No 5.