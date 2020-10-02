MS Dhoni-led CSK’s woeful run in the tournament continued as they lost their third consecutive match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Dubai. CSK were outplayed in all three departments. With the loss, CSK remains at the bottom of the points table, while Hyderabad moved upwards to the fifth spot. Young Priyam Garg was praised for his maiden IPL fifty. Hyderabad, despite losing wickets at regular intervals, managed to post 164/5 in 20 overs.

CSK got off to a woeful start losing Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu early. Despite a start, Faf Du Plessis could not go big as he was run out for 22 off 19 balls. Without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, CSK does not look the side they are historical. Eventually, CSK lost the match by 17 runs.

IPL POINTS TABLE UPDATED

Defending champions Mumbai Indians retain their top spot in the points table, while Hyderabad with the win over Chennai makes progress in the points table. They zoom to No 4. MI is followed by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at No 2 and 3 respectively. It is still early days in the league and many changes would happen. The Royals take the fifth spot.

ORANGE CAP

Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal retains the numero uno spot with 246 runs in four games, while KL Rahul – who is at No 2 in the list – has scored 239 from an equal number of matches. Du Plessis – who scored 22 off 19 balls – is at the No 3 spot. He is followed by Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson.

PURPLE CAP

Mohammad Shami with eight wickets in four matches is at the top of the tree, while he is followed by Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada, who has bowled fast and picked wickets this season. MI’s Rahul Chahar is next in the list and the only spinner in the top five. At No 4 and 5 are Sheldon Cottrell and Trent Boult.