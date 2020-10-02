MS Dhoni-led CSK's woeful run in the tournament continued as they lost their third consecutive match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Dubai. CSK were outplayed in all three departments. With the loss, CSK remains at the bottom of the points table, while Hyderabad moved upwards to the fifth spot. Young Priyam Garg was praised for his maiden IPL fifty. Hyderabad, despite losing wickets at regular intervals, managed to post 164/5 in 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>CSK got off to a woeful start losing Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu early. Despite a start, Faf Du Plessis could not go big as he was run out for 22 off 19 balls. Without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, CSK does not look the side they are historical. Eventually, CSK lost the match by 17 runs. <p></p><h2>IPL POINTS TABLE UPDATED</h2> <p></p>Defending champions Mumbai Indians retain their top spot in the points table, while Hyderabad with the win over Chennai makes progress in the points table. They zoom to No 4. MI is followed by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at No 2 and 3 respectively. It is still early days in the league and many changes would happen. The Royals take the fifth spot. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4160618" align="alignnone" width="1326"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4160618" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Image-4-5.jpg" alt="IPL 2020 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap 2020, Purple Cap 2020, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 latest points table, IPL updated points table, Check the latest points table after the match no. 14 of the IPL 2020 between Chenai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and also see the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in the Indian Premier league. CSK vs SRH live cricket score, CSK vs SRH live cricket updates, CSK vs SRH live cricket streaming, CSK vs SRH 2020 dream11 prediction, CSK vs SRH live cricket streaming, CSK vs SRH 2020, CSK vs SRH head to head, CSK vs SRH playing 11, CSK vs SRH prediction, CSK vs SRH dream11, CSK vs SRH 2020 squad, CSK vs SRH 2020 playing 11, CSK vs SRH live score, CSK vs SRH live cricket score and updates, CSK vs SRH dream11 best team, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad live score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad live updates, dc vs kxip, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad live score, dc vs kxip live, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad live cricket score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad live streaming, CSK vs SRH match 14 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad live, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad live match, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad live stream, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL score, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad, CSK vs SRH live score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad T20 live score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad live streaming, disney hotstar, star sports 1, hotstar live cricket, jio live cricket, jio cricket dream11 ipl hotstar dream11 ipl, star sports dream11 ipl 200, CSK vs SRH score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL live, CSK vs SRH live match, CSK vs SRH live, CSK vs SRH live score, live cricket score, CSK vs SRH ipl live streaming, CSK vs SRH dream11 ipl 2020 live cricket streaming, CSK vs SRH live cricket score, live cricket updates, latest cricket news, Jonny Bairstow, MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, David Warner (VC), Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan (C), T Natarajan, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla, live dream11 ipl, live ipl 2020, ipl 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 live score, ipl live score, ipl 2020 live, ipl score, ipl live match, ipl live streaming, ipl score 2020, ipl match today, IPL 2020 live, IPL 2020 live score, IPL 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 channel, IPL 2020 live match, IPL 2020 news, IPL 2020 highlights IPL 2020 teams, IPL 2020 first match" width="1326" height="473" /> IPL 2020 Updated Points Table[/caption] <p></p><h2>ORANGE CAP</h2> <p></p>Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal retains the numero uno spot with 246 runs in four games, while KL Rahul - who is at No 2 in the list - has scored 239 from an equal number of matches. Du Plessis - who scored 22 off 19 balls - is at the No 3 spot. He is followed by Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson. <p></p><h2>PURPLE CAP</h2> <p></p>Mohammad Shami with eight wickets in four matches is at the top of the tree, while he is followed by Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada, who has bowled fast and picked wickets this season. MI's Rahul Chahar is next in the list and the only spinner in the top five. At No 4 and 5 are Sheldon Cottrell and Trent Boult.