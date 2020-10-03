The Knights were outplayed by Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday as DC went top of the table again. It was a great show of batsmanship by Prithvi Shaw and then skipper Shreyas Iyer and then Rishabh Pant at the back end to power the Capitals to a mammoth 228/4 in 20 overs. All KKR bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Chakraborty and Cummins conceded 49 runs each and were the most expensive bowlers on display. Narine did not even complete his full quota of overs. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 229 to win, KKR lost Narine early, and from there on in it was catch up. They lost wickets at regular intervals and that did not help the cause. Eyes were on Russell, but he did not get going. Rana and Karthik departed of consecutive balls and that seemed to be the last nail in the coffin for the Knights. KKR eventually lost the match by 18 runs. <p></p><h2><strong>IPL POINTS TABLE</strong></h2> <p></p>With the win, the Capitals - with three wins from four matches - replace RCB at the top of the points table, while the Knights slip to No 5. SRH sneak into the No 4 spot. RCB is number two in the table while defending champions Mumbai Indians are placed at No 3 currently after the second week of the Indian Premier League. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4161768" align="alignnone" width="1299"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4161768" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Image-4-12.jpg" alt="IPL 2020 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap 2020, Purple Cap 2020, IPL 2020 news, IPL 2020 schedule, IPL 2020 results, DC vs KKR, DC vs KKR news, DC vs KKR highlights, DC vs KKR results, IPL 16, Dream11 IPL, Dream11 IPL 2020, IPL 2020 latest news, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 latest points table, IPL updated points table, Check the latest points table after the match no. 16 of the IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders and also see the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in the Indian Premier league. DC vs KKR live cricket score, DC vs KKR live cricket updates, DC vs KKR live cricket streaming, DC vs KKR 2020 dream11 prediction, DC vs KKR live cricket streaming, DC vs KKR 2020, DC vs KKR head to head, DC vs KKR playing 11, DC vs KKR prediction, DC vs KKR dream11, DC vs KKR 2020 squad, DC vs KKR 2020 playing 11, DC vs KKR live score, DC vs KKR live cricket score and updates, DC vs KKR dream11 best team, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live updates, dc vs kkr, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, dc vs kkr live, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live cricket score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming, dc vs kxip match 16 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live stream, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL score, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, DC vs KKR live score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 live score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming, disney hotstar, star sports 1, hotstar live cricket, jio live cricket, jio cricket dream11 ipl hotstar dream11 ipl, star sports dream11 ipl 200, DC vs KKR score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL live, DC vs KXIP live match, DC vs KXIP live, DC vs KXIP live score, live cricket score, DC vs KKR ipl live streaming, DC vs KKR dream11 ipl 2020 live cricket streaming, DC vs KKR live cricket score, live cricket updates, latest cricket news, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Sunil Narine, Kagiso Rabada, Varun Chakraborty, live dream11 ipl, live ipl 2020, ipl 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 live score, ipl live score, ipl 2020 live, ipl score, ipl live match, ipl live streaming, ipl score 2020, ipl match today, IPL 2020 live, IPL 2020 live score, IPL 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 channel, IPL 2020 live match, IPL 2020 news, IPL 2020 highlights IPL 2020 teams, IPL 2020 sixteenth match" width="1299" height="474" /> Image: IPL[/caption] <p></p><h2>ORANGE CAP</h2> <p></p>Mayank Agarwal with 236 runs from four games is at the numero uno spot, while KXIP skipper KL Rahul retains the No 2 spot. CSK's Faf Du Plessis is at No 3, while young Devdutt Padikkal with a brilliant fifty against Rajasthan Royals enters the top five and is at No 4. No 5 is Royals', Sanju Samson. <p></p><h2>PURPLE CAP</h2> <p></p>RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal - with eight wickets - replaced KXIP's Mohammad Shami to become the new purple cap holder. The Capitals Kagiso Rabada slips to No 3, while Rahul Chahar finds himself at No 4. Sheldon Cottrell is at the No 5 spot.