Mumbai Indians were clinical in their approach as they beat table-toppers Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. It was the battle of the table-toppers and the defending champions emerged on top after the Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first. The Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw early and kept losing wickets at regular intervals to eventually post 162/4 in 20 overs. Dhawan tip-scored with 69 off 52 balls, while he stitched a partnership with skipper Iyer - who scored 42 off 33 balls. Apart from that, there was not much to write about as Krunal Pandya picked two wickets. Chasing 163 to win, MI lost Rohit early, but then De Kock and Suryakumar played fluently to lay the foundation of the win. <p></p><h2>IPL POINTS TABLE</h2> <p></p>With the win, Mumbai goes top of the table as Delhi slip to No 2. Kolkata who would take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore is at No 3 and No 4 respectively. Punjab languishes at the bottom of the table. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4170322" align="alignnone" width="1317"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4170322" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Image-4-31.jpg" alt="IPL 2020 Updated Points Table, IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap, IPL 13, IPL 2020, Dream11 IPL, MI vs DC live cricket score, MI vs DC live cricket updates, MI vs DC live cricket streaming, DC vs KXIPMI vs DC 2020 dream11 prediction, MI vs DC live cricket streaming, MI vs DC 2020, MI vs DC head to head, MI vs DC playing 11, MI vs DC prediction, DC vs KXIPMI vs DC dream11, MI vs DC 2020 squad, MI vs DC 2020 playing 11, MI vs DC live score, MI vs DC live cricket score and updates, MI vs DC dream11 best team, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live updates, MI vs DC, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score, mi vs dc live, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live cricket score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live streaming, MI vs DC match 27 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab live, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live match, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live stream, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 IPL score, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, MI vs DC live score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals T20 live score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live streaming, disney hotstar, star sports 1, hotstar live cricket, jio live cricket, jio cricket dream11 ipl hotstar dream11 ipl, star sports dream11 ipl 200, MI vs DC score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 IPL live, MI vs DC live match, MI vs DC live, MI vs DC live score, live cricket score, MI vs DC ipl live streaming, MI vs DC dream11 ipl 2020 live cricket streaming, MI vs DC live cricket score, live cricket updates, latest cricket news, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton De Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, live dream11 ipl, live ipl 2020, ipl 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 live score, ipl live score, ipl 2020 live, ipl score, ipl live match, ipl live streaming, ipl score 2020, ipl match today, IPL 2020 live, IPL 2020 live score, IPL 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 channel, IPL 2020 live match, IPL 2020 news, IPL 2020 highlights IPL 2020 teams, IPL 2020 first match" width="1317" height="462" /> IPL Points Table[/caption] <p></p><h2>ORANGE CAP</h2> <p></p>With 387 runs in seven matches, KL Rahul retains the numero uno spot, while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal moves up to the second spot. CSK's Faf Du Plessis - who has been in good form finds himself at No 3 and he is followed by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. <p></p><h2>PURPLE CAP</h2> <p></p>Kagiso Rabada - who was impressive tonight as well - retains the Purple Cap with 17 wickets from seven matches. At No 2 is Jasprit Bumrah with 11 wickets. Trent Boult is at No 3 - he has been someone who has got early wickets this season. After a brilliant show against Rajasthan, Rashid is at No 4 and is followed by Mohammad Shami.