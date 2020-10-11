Mumbai Indians were clinical in their approach as they beat table-toppers Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. It was the battle of the table-toppers and the defending champions emerged on top after the Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first. The Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw early and kept losing wickets at regular intervals to eventually post 162/4 in 20 overs. Dhawan tip-scored with 69 off 52 balls, while he stitched a partnership with skipper Iyer – who scored 42 off 33 balls. Apart from that, there was not much to write about as Krunal Pandya picked two wickets. Chasing 163 to win, MI lost Rohit early, but then De Kock and Suryakumar played fluently to lay the foundation of the win.

IPL POINTS TABLE

With the win, Mumbai goes top of the table as Delhi slip to No 2. Kolkata who would take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore is at No 3 and No 4 respectively. Punjab languishes at the bottom of the table.

ORANGE CAP

With 387 runs in seven matches, KL Rahul retains the numero uno spot, while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal moves up to the second spot. CSK’s Faf Du Plessis – who has been in good form finds himself at No 3 and he is followed by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner.

PURPLE CAP

Kagiso Rabada – who was impressive tonight as well – retains the Purple Cap with 17 wickets from seven matches. At No 2 is Jasprit Bumrah with 11 wickets. Trent Boult is at No 3 – he has been someone who has got early wickets this season. After a brilliant show against Rajasthan, Rashid is at No 4 and is followed by Mohammad Shami.