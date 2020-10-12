Bangalore was better than Kolkata in all the three disciplines and that helped them win the match. If De Villiers and Kohli set it up early with the bat, then it was the spinners – Chahal and Sundar – who came good on the night. RCB decided to bat first after winning the toss and posted a mammoth 194 but still on a small ground like Sharjah would not have considered themselves safe. Thanks to disciplined bowling, Bangalore won the match and kept their winning momentum going. The Kolkata top-order failed and that is something they would like to change in the upcoming matches. They looked clueless in the chase. And finally, once Russell departed in the 195 chase, it was the final nail in the coffin.

IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

With the win, Bangalore move to the third spot, while Kolkata slip to No 4. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are at the top and are followed by Delhi Capitals. Kings XI Punjab are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

ORANGE CAP

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul proudly retains the Orange Cap with 387 runs in seven matches and is followed by his opening partner Mayank Agarwal, yet they find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table. Faf Du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow, and David Warner are at No 3, 4, and 5 respectively.

PURPLE CAP

Delhi Capitals seamer Kagiso Rabada with 17 wickets from seven matches retains the Purple Cao, while Jasprit Bumrah is at No 2. His Mumbai Indians bowling partner Trent Boult is at No 3, while Yuzvendra Chahal climbs to No 4 in the list. SRH’s Rashid Khan is at No 5 with 11 wickets in seven games.