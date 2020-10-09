The Capitals - who were not at their best with the bat - managed to still beat Rajasthan in Dubai thanks to some good bowling and some breathtaking fielding on Friday. Batting first, the Capitals posted 184 for eight in 20 overs. Hetmyer and Prithvi Shaw played well, while Archer picked three wickets. Unfortunately chasing 185 to win at Sharjah, Rajasthan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and hence they never got going. Initially, what seemed like a less than par score suddenly started looking like a mountain for Rajasthan. The top-order failed and the middle-order did not come good as well. Delhi won the match by 46 runs. <p></p><h2>IPL POINTS TABLE</h2> <p></p>With the win, the Capitals edge Mumbai Indians to go top of the table, while MI slip to the second spot. Sunrisers find themselves at No 3 after a win over Kings XI Punjab, while KKR - who have played five matches - are at the No 4 spot. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4168368" align="alignnone" width="1315"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4168368" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Image-4-27.jpg" alt="IPL 2020 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap, IPL Points Table, See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, live cricket score and updates of IPL 2020 here. Also check the live points table of the play between RR vs DC from Sharjah. RR vs DC live cricket score, RR vs DC live cricket updates, RR vs DC live cricket streaming, RR vs DC 2020 dream11 prediction, RR vs DC live cricket streaming, RR vs DC 2020, RR vs DC head to head, RR vs DC playing 11, RR vs DC prediction, RR vs DC dream11, RR vs DC 2020 squad, RR vs DC 2020 playing 11, RR vs DC live score, RR vs DC live cricket score and updates, RR vs DC dream11 best team, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live updates, rr vs dc, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live score, rr vs dc live, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live cricket score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live streaming, rr vs dc match 23 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi CapitalsRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live stream, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 IPL score, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, RR vs DC live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals T20 live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live streaming, disney hotstar, star sports 1, hotstar live cricket, jio live cricket, jio cricket dream11 ipl hotstar dream11 ipl, star sports dream11 ipl 200, RR vs DC score, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL live, RR vs DC live match, RR vs DC live, RR vs DC live score, live cricket score, RR vs DC ipl live streaming, RR vs DC dream11 ipl 2020 live cricket streaming, RR vs DC live cricket score, live cricket updates, latest cricket news, Jos Buttler (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Mahipal Lomro, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer, live dream11 ipl, live ipl 2020, ipl 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 live score, ipl live score, ipl 2020 live, ipl score, ipl live match, ipl live streaming, ipl score 2020, ipl match today, IPL 2020 live, IPL 2020 live score, IPL 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 channel, IPL 2020 live match, IPL 2020 news, IPL 2020 highlights IPL 2020 teams, IPL 2020 twenty third match" width="1315" height="469" /> Image: IPL[/caption] <p></p><h2>ORANGE CAP</h2> <p></p>KXIP skipper KL Rahul with 313 runs in six matches retains the Orange Cap - despite the woeful show by the franchise. CSK's Faf Du Plessis with 299 is at No 2, while Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner are at No 3, 4, and 5. <p></p><h2>PURPLE CAP</h2> <p></p>Delhi's Kagiso Rabada with 14 wickets from six matches retains the purple cap. He is followed by MI's Jasprit Bumrah - who has 11 wickets. Trent Boult and James Pattinson are at No 3 and 4, just goes to show the domination of the Mumbai pacers. Mohammad Shami is at number five. No spinner finds themselves in the top five just going to show the nature of the pitches and who they have assisted to contrary beliefs. Rashid Khan is the best spinner thus far, he is at No 6.