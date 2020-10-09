The Capitals – who were not at their best with the bat – managed to still beat Rajasthan in Dubai thanks to some good bowling and some breathtaking fielding on Friday. Batting first, the Capitals posted 184 for eight in 20 overs. Hetmyer and Prithvi Shaw played well, while Archer picked three wickets. Unfortunately chasing 185 to win at Sharjah, Rajasthan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and hence they never got going. Initially, what seemed like a less than par score suddenly started looking like a mountain for Rajasthan. The top-order failed and the middle-order did not come good as well. Delhi won the match by 46 runs.

IPL POINTS TABLE

With the win, the Capitals edge Mumbai Indians to go top of the table, while MI slip to the second spot. Sunrisers find themselves at No 3 after a win over Kings XI Punjab, while KKR – who have played five matches – are at the No 4 spot.

ORANGE CAP

KXIP skipper KL Rahul with 313 runs in six matches retains the Orange Cap – despite the woeful show by the franchise. CSK’s Faf Du Plessis with 299 is at No 2, while Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner are at No 3, 4, and 5.

PURPLE CAP

Delhi’s Kagiso Rabada with 14 wickets from six matches retains the purple cap. He is followed by MI’s Jasprit Bumrah – who has 11 wickets. Trent Boult and James Pattinson are at No 3 and 4, just goes to show the domination of the Mumbai pacers. Mohammad Shami is at number five. No spinner finds themselves in the top five just going to show the nature of the pitches and who they have assisted to contrary beliefs. Rashid Khan is the best spinner thus far, he is at No 6.