Defending champions Mumbai Indians controlled the game after they lost early wickets. Skipper Rohit Sharma (70 off 45 balls), Kieron Pollard, and Hardik Pandya helped MI post a mammoth 191/4 in 20 overs. The bowlers of MI got started early as they removed Mayank and in form Rahul out early and despite some fight from Nicolas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell, Punjab could not gun down the mammoth score. <p></p> <p></p>Punjab bowlers looked they were out of plans as Shami, Gowtham, Bishnoi, and Neesham were expensive on the night. MI were clinical as they get their campaign back on track after a couple of close losses earlier in the tournament. <p></p><h2>IPL Points Table</h2> <p></p>With the 48-run win, MI pip the Capitals to go top of the table with two wins from four matches. While Capitals are at two, they are followed by Rajasthan Royals and RCB. It is still early days in the tournament and many more shuffling is expected in the upcoming days. Punjab find themselves at the sixth spot after the loss. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4159475" align="alignnone" width="1312"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4159475" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Image-4-1.jpg" alt="IPL 2020 Updated Points Table" width="1312" height="444" /> Image: IPL[/caption] <p></p><h2>Orange Cap</h2> <p></p>Despite low scores against Mumbai Indians, Mayank edges his teammate and skipper KL Rahul to become the new Orange Cap holder. He has 236 runs in four matches, while Rahul has seven runs less. CSK's Faf Du Plessis retains the third spot, while he is followed by MI skipper Rohit Sharma - who became the third Indian to reach 5000 runs in IPL. <p></p><h2>Purple Cap</h2> <p></p>In the race for the purple cap, Mohammed Shami surpassed Kagiso Rabada to take the top spot. Shami has eight wickets from four games, while Rabada has one less. Chahar and Cottrell are at No 3 and 4 respectively. It is still early days in the tournament and there could be many changes to it over the upcoming days.