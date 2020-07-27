With a little over two months to go for the cash-rich Indian Premier League, franchises are already facing sponsorship problems. To make matters worse, the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise could also be missing two of their key players for the first half of the tournament.

With Australia touring England during that time and the last ODI of the series is getting scheduled for September 16 at Old Trafford. It is likely that both the teams will leave for Dubai on the same day. But even if that happens they will have to get quarantined after getting tested, which would mean they miss out on the first half of the tournament.

Post that players and the franchises will have to follow the SOP’S set by the BCCI and IPL 2020. This entire process will take 7-10 days before the England & Australian cricketers are allowed to join their respective franchises to participate in the IPL 2020.

This means they surely will miss out on the first week of IPL 2020.

“BCCI and IPL GC will soon release Standard Operating Procedures for the franchises, players, and other stakeholders of the league. We will be following the same diligently. We are hearing that international cricketers will only be allowed to join the league and respective squads after strict testing norms and after fulfilling the subsequent procedures”, said one of the IPL franchise officials according to an InsideSport report.