Virat Kohli is back to doing what he does best and that is – smash the cricket ball. During RCB’s first net session after the seven-day quarantine, Kohli was served a bouncer, to which he responded well. He smashed it – with the head still – on top of the ball – and kept the ball along the ground. The sound of the bat indicates that Kohli looks in ominous touch with less than three weeks to go for the start of the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League.

Here is the video:

You’ve all been asking and we have heard you! RCB’s first practice session of the season! 👊🏻 How did you like the golden helmets, 12th Man Army? 😎#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/hB6MY0jXpv Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2020

Kohli has not played cricket for more than five months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now it seems he is raring to go. The to-be-father seems to be in a good frame of mind, which should come as a piece of good news for RCB fans. A couple of days back, Kohli took to his social media to announce the arrival of his baby in January next year.

RCB is one of the few franchises who are yet to win the title, and the players would look to change history this time in UAE.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10. Three venues will be used during the course of the tournament and a strict bio-security bubble has been created for the safety of players.