With less than a month to go for the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League, there has – as expected – been a lot of buzz on social media among fans. But things got ugly when Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni fans face-off against each other in a tragic incident in Kohlapur – where the fans of the two big IPL franchises hit each other with sugarcanes.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag reacted to the episode in his own unique style. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Kya karte rehte ho paagalon. Aapas mein players are either fond of each other or just don’t talk much, kaam se kaam rakhte hain. But kuchh fans alag hi level ke pagle hain. Jhagda Jhagdi mat karo, Team India ko- as one yaad karo.”

He asked the fans not to behave in such a manner as players are fond of each other out of the field and have a lot of respect for one another. Sehwag also urged them not to get into such brawls and reminded them that it is Team India – one unit.

IPL 13 – which was initially scheduled to take place earlier this year, but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic – Mumbai Indians were slated to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings. Going by the same fixture, the defending champions could very well be playing the finalists from the last season.

The fixtures are yet to be revealed by the BCCI. All the franchises have reached UAE where 60 matches will be played over a period of 53 days.