Virat Kohli on Monday became the first India cricketer to hit 9000 runs in T20 cricket.

Kohli, who is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL 2020, achieved the milestone against Delhi Capitals in Dubai. He needed just 10 runs before the innings and completed the formality with a four off the first delivery of the fifth over, bowled by Harshal Patel.

Kohli had scored 14, 1 and 3 in his first three innings and not hit even a single boundary before shrugging off the poor form to hit an unbeaten 72 off 53 as he lead the to a successful chase of 155 against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. His innings was laced with seven fours and two sixes.

In IPL history, Kohli is the leading run-getter.

Earlier in the match, Kohli inadvertently ended up applying saliva on the cricket ball. The incident occurred during the third delivery of the second over of DC innings when opener Prithvi Shaw played a booming drive in the direction of Kohli.

In the list of all-time leading run-getters in T20 history, Kohli finds himself at the seventh spot. The list is led by West Indian Chris Gayle who has made 13296 runs in 404 matches followed by Kieron Pollard who has 10370 runs in 517 matches. Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik completes the top-three with 9926 runs in 392 matches.

After ending his rut, Kohli had said he both loves and hates this game.

“It’s a funny game you know. It’s an amazing game,” Kohli had said. “I was telling Jos Buttler when I was batting in there, ‘I love this game and I hate it too’.

He continued, “It’s something that you need to understand as a player. When you play so much of cricket, you do feel like at times you’re not in control of what you want to do. But more than that, you feel disappointed when the team’s not doing well.”