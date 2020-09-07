With less than two weeks to go for the Indian Premier League, RCB skipper Virat Kohli looks to be in a good frame of mind – timings balls in the net and then flaunting his soccer skills. RCB posted a series of images on Sunday where Kohli – who loves playing football – was seen with his teammates playing soccer.

His skills caught the eye of English football captain Harry Kane, who went on to praise the Indian skipper. “Nice technique right there,” Kane wrote.

In response to that, Kohli said: “@harrykane haha thanks mate. Coming from a technically gifted player like yourself, I know it’s legit observation.”

Heavy exchange of mutual respect!

Meanwhile, former India and current RCB mental and strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu in a recent interview said that Kohli has returned to cricket even better than before.

“He (Kohli) has come back in much better shape. He is at his best weight at the moment and his movement patterns are pretty much in sync with his best self in the past,” Basu, told news agency PTI from Dubai.

“He has taken this break as an opportunity to work on all the pointers which needed attention from a physical point. I guess his motto to life is ‘Bear the cross and wear the crown’.”

RCB play their opener on September 21 against SunRisers Hyderabad. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash as both sides possess big names. For SRH, David Warner and Rashid Khan could be the key, while for RCB, they will rely heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers.

IPL 13 starts from September 19 and BCCI announced the much-awaited fixtures on Sunday. Three venues will be used for the 53-day tournament.