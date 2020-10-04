Former India opener Virender Sehwag is known for his wit and entertainment. Sehwag – who follows cricket closely if not commentating – had a funny suggestion for skippers – MS Dhoni and David Warner – who would be leading their respective franchises on Sunday. The dashing former opener – in ‘Viru Ki Baithak’ – asked Dhoni and Warner to practise the toss with a coin as he feels the flick of the coin plays an important role in UAE.

Sehwag also asked Murali Vijay – who has been short of runs thus far – to wake up to the situation and was hopeful of CSK opener Shane Watson returning to form soon.

Sehwag also asked SRH skipper David Warner – who would be leading his side against defending champions Mumbai Indians – to select his side smartly and go in with at least six bowling options.

After Sehwag gave his suggestions in a quirky way, fans lauded him and asked him to keep entertaining.

With three consecutive losses, CSK finds itself at the bottom of the points table. Apart from the tournament opener against MI, the Dhoni-led side has not done anything noteworthy. Chennai would look to get their campaign back on track with a win over Kings XI Punjab.

With a win over CSK in their last match, SRH got their campaign back on track and would like to continue the winning momentum when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in Sharjah. Given the dimensions of the ground and the ammunition, MI have, they will easily start favourites.