Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday changed his name on Twitter to Simranjeet Singh t honour him for the work done amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Simranjeet, a “Real Challenger” hailing from Chandigarh, is hearing impaired.

It did not deter him from serving his community and helping the helpless during the pandemic as he provided the needy with bare necessities and food to survive.

During the IPL, the RCB cricketers will honour seveal samaritans who are helping those in need as they fight the covid-19 pandemic.

RCB on Monday played their opening game of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. During the thrilling contest. the players were seen sporting “My COVID Heroes” on their jerseys as a mark of tribute to those helping others in these testing times.

Expressing his views on the campaign, Amarpreet Anand, EVP and Portfolio Head (Diageo India) and RCB Board of Director said, “These unprecedented times have seen warriors and heroes emerge across the country who have been doing their bit and spreading a glimpse of hope as we fight the war against COVID 19. As an effort to recognise their deeds and honour them, Royal Challenge Sports Drink will salute these heroes during the T20 season.”