Will Jos Buttler replace Steve Smith as the captain of Rajasthan Royals after a string of poor performances by the side? It seems likely with half the tournament still remaining. The Royals on Friday posted a couple of tweets that triggered speculations that Buttler could take over the leadership mantle from Smith - who has not been at his best as the skipper. <p></p> <p></p>The Royals posted two tweets - one was a picture and the other a video. It is not mentioned anywhere that he will lead the side. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Poetry in motion! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HallaBol?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HallaBol</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalsFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalsFamily</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/josbuttler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@josbuttler</a> <a href="https://t.co/PcUHaTOVww">pic.twitter.com/PcUHaTOVww</a></p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1316965918115651585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Thankful for a boss like Jos. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HallaBol?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HallaBol</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalsFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalsFamily</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BossDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BossDay</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/josbuttler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@josbuttler</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZFUZnoyQNH">pic.twitter.com/ZFUZnoyQNH</a></p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1317010888138747905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Fans Speculate</strong> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">So does this mean <a href="https://twitter.com/josbuttler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@josbuttler</a> is going to be the new Captain of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RR</a> now? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a></p> <p></p> Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) <a href="https://twitter.com/adityakumar480/status/1317027840664031232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Make Buttler the captain <p></p>We don't have much time. <p></p>Need to make some big changes.</p> <p></p> Jitzmsdian03 (@jitzvijan03) <a href="https://twitter.com/jitzvijan03/status/1317030119152574464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">New captain while the flight is in midway of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dream11IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dream11IPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HallaBol?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HallaBol</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalsFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalsFamily</a> Hope everything is going good </p> <p></p> @ j (@rj_aru) <a href="https://twitter.com/rj_aru/status/1317031402114670593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Are you making him your captain too?</p> <p></p> Akshay (@Kohlify) <a href="https://twitter.com/Kohlify/status/1317029044097961984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Is he captaining RR from now on </p> <p></p> Vaseem (@muunnnaaaa) <a href="https://twitter.com/muunnnaaaa/status/1317029221110214659?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The Royals are currently languishing at the seventh place in the points table after eight games. They have won three, while they have lost five. With the franchise desperately looking for a change of fortunes, Buttler could be the one the franchise rests their trust with. <p></p> <p></p>In seven matches, Buttler has amassed 168 runs at a strike rate of 154. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has stepped down as captain of the side and Eoin Morgan would be leading the franchise against defending champions and table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Friday in Abu Dhabi.