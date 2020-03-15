Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle caught up with each other during a shoot in India on Sunday. Gayle was asked to deliver a dialogue in Hindi, he tried his level best, adding emotions to it, but it turned out to be hilarious as Yuvraj, his old mate, could not keep a lid over his emotions and burst out laughing.

Singh took to Instagram to share the video and he captioned it as, “Confidence meraaaa! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka.”

Meanwhile, both Gayle and Yuvraj have been teammates for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and share great chemistry with each other which is on display even in this fun video.

Yuvraj recently featured in the Road Safety World Series for India Legends.

Recently, during an interview with Sport360, the 38-year-old Indian World Cup-winner said that the West Indian has it in him to slam a double-century in T20s.