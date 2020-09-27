Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal – shared two pictures – as he wished his fiancee Dhanashree Verma on her birthday on Instagram on Sunday. The leg-spinner had announced his engagement on August 8 where he took to his social media and wrote, “We said “Yes” along with our families. #rokaceremony”.

Chahal captioned the photos, “Happy birthday, Love! May this special day of yours be filled with love and blessings. Enjoy and have fun. As I am always saying to you, what makes you happy makes me happy too. I love you.”

Ahead of the first game against SRH, Dhanashree shared a video and captioned it as: “Here’s to our first match together At the end of the day it’s a game and anything can happen since they’ve all worked hard but this was indeed a very special moment for me for many reasons You have all my support and love always. Wishing @yuzi_chahal23 and the entire team all the very best,” she captioned her post on IG.

Chahal would be expected to play a pivotal role in RCB’s campaign in the UAE. It has been seen over the years that Chahal has been Virat Kohli’s go-to bowler, even when he plays for the national side.

RCB – who got off to a winning start in their opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad – lost their next match against Kings XI Punjab where KL Rahul played a blistering 132* off 69 balls.