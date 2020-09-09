India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal admits he was doubtful about various aspects of his bowling having stayed away from cricket for a long time due to the coronavirus lockdown. Like his other India teammates, Chahal’s first taste of action will be during the IPL after a gap of nearly seven months.

As he returned to practice, there were times when Chahal wasn’t even sure about his bowling run-up.

“I felt a bit strange, ajeeb, when I went to bowl after such a long lay-off. I bowled some four to five overs, sometimes there was a feeling that I have forgotten my bowling run-up, but luckily things didn’t go too bad for me,” the 30-year-old told The Indian Express.

He continued, “Obviously, I had a few doubts because I was bowling after a gap of four months. In the past, even when you are injured, at least you can go to the ground. This has been a rare instance when we came to the ground after a gap of four months. I was wondering how will my body react to bowling.”

There have been concerns about the bio-secure environment the players and other stakeholders will have to be kept in for nearly three months as a preventive measure against coronavirus pandemic.

Chahal, who represents Royal Challengers Bangalore, says that since almost everyone has already been living at their homes in a state of lockdown, adjusting to a stricter environment won’t be difficult.

“We have experienced all these things under lockdown. It won’t be new to us because the last four months, we have been staying inside our homes. We all know now how to deal with it. It would have been a big worry if we hadn’t faced a lockdown. At least, we will be meeting our team mates and soon going out to practise. In lockdown, we all were there just with our family in one house,” he said.

During the lockdown period, Chahal changed his routine – he worked out during the night and slept during the day.

In his words, the ‘only positive experience’ of that phase was meeting his to-be-wife.

“The roka was the only positive experience I had this lockdown (laughs). To kill time, I went to learn dance and there I met my to-be wife. She is a choreographer,” he said.