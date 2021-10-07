Abu Dhabi: The Virat Kohli-led RCB suffered a four-run loss against SRH on Wednesday. While the game will not harm them a lot as they have already booked themselves a playoff berth, yet it would worry them. With 18 to win off 12 balls, RCB looked to be cruising – but then things changed and they lost.

Ex-English captain Michael Vaughan pointed out the problems. According to Vaughan, Dan Christian is a waste at No 3. He reckons RCB should keep it simple and have Glenn Maxwell at No 3 and de Villiers at No 4.

Vaughan was unhappy that de Villiers did not get enough time in the middle and that should not be the case as he is someone who can hit a hundred off 60 balls.

“Losing was the best thing that happened to RCB. They would now realise that this is not their best batting order is wrong. Dan Christian should not be at No 3. AB de Villiers coming in with just 35 balls remaining. that is just not enough. He is a player that can get you a hundred off 60 balls. AB can come in the middle of the innings and finish it. Why come in the backend with few balls remaining. It should be Glenn Maxwell at No 3 and de Villiers at No 4 – keep it simple. 120 balls is not enough when you have Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell. You should split up the 120 balls between them,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz LIVE.

RCB is currently in third place with a game in hand. The loss hurt their hopes of finishing in the top 2.