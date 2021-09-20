Dubai: Hours ahead of the Royal Challengers versus Kolkata Knight Riders game in Dubai on Monday, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra predicted the winner of the contest. According to Chopra, Bangalore will beat Kolkata. He also predicted that Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would have a partnership in excess of 60 runs.

“Fast bowlers will take over 4 wickets, maybe it is an easy prediction, maybe not. Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal will take over 3 wickets. My heart says it will be 4. Kohli and ABD will score over 60 runs together, that’s what I think. RCB will win the contest,” he said.

With Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal in the respective teams, Chopra reckoned the quality of spin bowling would be high in the match. “The quality of spin is a little high in this fixture because Chakravarthy will be there and so will Yuzvendra Chahal. Batsmen should play these two carefully. Try to play with the spin, if you try to play against the spin, you can be dismissed. The surface of Abu Dhabi is a little up and down at the start so you have to be cautious,” he added.

It is expected to be a mouth-watering contest between the two strong sides. With a win over KKR in the first phase of the tournament in India, RCB may have a slight advantage going into the clash. With RCB being a star-studded squad, it will be a difficult task for the management to pick a XI.