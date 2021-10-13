New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore crashed out of the IPL 2021 Eliminator, succumbing to a 4-wicket loss on the hands of Eoin Morgan and Co. on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli on the other hand has officially now stepped down from the role of the captain and are yet to win the coveted silverware in a RCB shirt. The IPL 2022 mega auction lined up in December, 2-time IPL winning captain, Gautam Gambhir gave his views on which players RCB should retain for next season’s tournament.

In an ESPN Cricinfo show Haan ya Na, the former India international was asked whether the Bangalore franchise would retain star players like Kohli, Maxwell and Chahal for the next season.

“Yes, I would just want to add that between Harshal Patel and Chahal, one can be picked. So, it’s up to them whether they want to pick either Chahal or Harshal,” Gambhir replied.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders man believes that Glenn Maxwell should be preferred ahead of South African AB de Villiers because the Australian still have a long way to go, whereas de Villiers cannot be included in future plans.

“Yes, because I think they will retain Glenn Maxwell since he is the future, and AB de Villiers is not.”

Gautam Gambhir firmly believes that Virat Kohli should have delayed his captaincy relinquishment announcement after the tournament because it has someway or the other affected the overall morale of the team.

“I guess the timing wasn’t right. If he had to quit as captain, he could have done that even after the tournament. He was in this situation, where it wasn’t like RCB was not in a position to qualify. They were pretty much in so I believe that had he resigned after the tournament, it would have been better,” he said.