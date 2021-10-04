Sharjah: Despite KL Rahul’s good form with the bat, he has not been able to lead his side to wins in the second phase of the Indian Premier League. on Sunday, Punjab Kings lost another crucial game against Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs. Ex-India cricketer Ajay Jadeja reckons Rahul is too soft-spoken to be the leader of the pack. He also feels the quality helps in the long run but not as captain.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Jadeja said: “If you look at KL Rahul, he’s been the captain of this team for the past two years, I never get the feeling that he’s a ‘leader’. Whenever this team has gone through a good phase or a bad phase, we never look at him. The team (PBKS playing XI) that’s playing today, the changes that have been made, do you think KL Rahul would have made that?”