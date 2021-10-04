<strong>Sharjah:</strong> Despite KL Rahul's good form with the bat, he has not been able to lead his side to wins in the second phase of the Indian Premier League. on Sunday, Punjab Kings lost another crucial game against Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs. Ex-India cricketer Ajay Jadeja reckons Rahul is too soft-spoken to be the leader of the pack. He also feels the quality helps in the long run but not as captain. <p></p> <p></p>While speaking to Cricbuzz, Jadeja said: "If you look at KL Rahul, he's been the captain of this team for the past two years, I never get the feeling that he's a 'leader'. Whenever this team has gone through a good phase or a bad phase, we never look at him. The team (PBKS playing XI) that's playing today, the changes that have been made, do you think KL Rahul would have made that?" <p></p><div id="section_news" class="moreFrom darkBg"> <p></p><div class="htSlider widget-impression-candidate" data-vars-widgettype="relatedStories-api" data-vars-stories="ht-data-vars-related-replace" data-vars-ab="SIMILAR-STORIES-V2" data-vars-storyid="0009"> <p></p><div class="htsWrapper"> <p></p><div class="htsHeader"> <p></p> <p></p>"Someone becomes an Indian captain based on his philosophy because he should be a leader. I have not seen that in KL Rahul so far because he's very soft-spoken and adjusts in everything. If he becomes the captain one day, then it's a certainty he'll last the longest because a guy ready to adjust can stay longer in that position," Jadeja added. <p></p> <p></p>Under Rahul's leadership, Punjab has played 25 games in which they have won 11 and lost 14. PBKS is currently on the fifth spot with 10 points. They still have a game to go, but would have to now have to rely on other results to make it through to the playoffs. The franchise has finished sixth during the past two seasons of the IPL. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>