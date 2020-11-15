Despite having had a season to remember, maiden finalists Delhi Capitals could make a few adjustments to their set up looking forward. The Capitals fired as a unit and did well in spite of having injury concerns to big players like Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, and minor niggles to Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin. Shikhar Dhawan stamped his authority and emerged as the second-highest run-scorer for the franchise. The swashbuckling left-hander slammed consecutive tons in the tournament as well, becoming the first player to do so.

In the bowling department as well, they were sharp and on the button on most occasions. While Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap for being the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, his pace-bowling partner Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest ball recorded in IPL history.

Despite all this, here are the players they could release ahead of the mega auction:

Prithvi Shaw: The young opener promised a lot but failed to live up to his potential as he amassed 228 runs in 13 matches. He could not get his side to good starts as his shot selection led to his downfall. He is someone the Capitals may release ahead of the mega auction.

Ajinkya Rahane: A lot was expected of the veteran but he disappointed. Rahane could not get going and looked to struggle all the while. The format seems to be a problem for him. In nine outings, he merely scored 113 runs. In search of an opener, the Capitals could release the experienced right-hander.

Amit Mishra: The veteran could be released. Mishra was not able to be a part of the franchise throughout the season as he sustained an injury in a match against KKR. The 37-year-old sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling. He picked three wickets in three matches this season.

Ishant Sharma: The lanky pacer missed the tournament due to an injury and with the Capitals doing good in the pace department, the franchise could release the veteran. He was ruled out of IPL 2020 with an abdominal muscle tear.