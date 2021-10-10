<strong>Dubai:</strong> Following a shock elimination from the ongoing IPL 2021, defending champions Mumbai Indians find themselves in a position - they would not be used to. In a bid to cheer up the dejected players, MI owner Akash Ambani gave the side a motivational speech and confessed that it is like a family for him and that he is not all that depressed about their performance in the latest edition. He pointed out how the new cycle has been a fruitful one for the franchise as they won consecutive titles. <p></p> <p></p>Ambani said in a video released by MI social media: "We will definitely remember this cycle as the most successful cycle of MI in the history of Vivo IPL. Winning back-to-back trophies in four years is no mean feat. We know what it takes to be consistent over the next 30-35 matches. And even this season, I am not going to look back at it with too much regret because we have been a very very successful franchise." <p></p> <p></p>While thanking the players for putting in their best, he also spoke about family values and assured the cricketers that it will remain that way. <p></p> <p></p>He added: "Thanks a lot for everything that you all have contributed to MI. It's been an honor to have you all as a group of players and the support team too. It really does feel like a family. No matter what the future holds for each and every one of you, the family aspect of remaining with MI will always remain." <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, CSK, DC, RCB, and KKR are the four teams that have advanced to the playoffs stage.