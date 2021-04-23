Delhi Capitals and India all-rounder Axar Patel has rejoined his Indian Premier League side after staying in a medical care facility in Mumbai for nearly three weeks following a positive test result for COVID-19. The 27-year-old had initially checked into the Capitals' team hotel on March 28 in Mumbai. <p></p> <p></p>While he had entered the bubble with a negative test report, he had returned positive for the dreaded virus on April 3 and was transferred to BCCI's designated medical facility after it was learnt that he showed mild symptoms. <p></p> <p></p>"Smiles and hugs all around as Bapu returned to the DC camp," the Delhi Capitals tweeted with a video of Axar meeting his teammates. "Aadmi dekh ke hi toh mujhe maza aa raha hai (I'm getting sheer joy just by seeing people)," Patel said in the video. <p></p> <p></p>Axar was the second IPL player to get infected by the virus after Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal. There have also been a couple of incidents of false positives in the team with Axar's DC teammate South African pacer Anrich Nortje needing to spend an extended period of time in quarantine due to a false positive result for COVID-19. <p></p> <p></p>Nitish Rana had also tested positive after joining the Kolkata Knight Riders camp but his next RT-PCR result turned out to be negative. In Axar's absence, the Capitals had roped in young Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani as IPL's first short term COVID-19 replacement. The Capitals are slated to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.