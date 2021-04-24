Following the crushing nine-wicket loss against Punjab Kings, a disappointed Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma blamed the batsmen for the defeat and reckoned they are not applying themselves in the middle. Pointing out how well PBKS chased the paltry total, the MI skipper admitted that the pitch was not a bad one and they did not put enough runs on the board.

“Not enough runs. I still feel it is not a bad wicket to bat on. You saw how Punjab Kings batted and won the game with 9 wickets in hand. It is just the application which is missing in our batting. If you get 150-160 on this wicket then you are always in the game, that is something we failed to do in the last two games,” Rohit said after the match.

Rohit also hailed the PBKS bowling and said that both Ishan Kishan and he could not get going in the powerplay.

“You can look at it either way, I thought their bowlers bowled well in the powerplay, Ishan was trying to hit but couldn’t get it and even I was not able to hit. We have batted well in the powerplay previously but today we failed to do so. Something is missing in our batting line-up, we are not able to bat 20 overs in the fashion we want and something that we have to look at and see what we can do,” he added.

With the win, Punjab has somehow managed to get their campaign up and alive. The KL Rahul-led side has climbed to the fifth spot, while the PBKS skipper is second in the list of Orange Cap. Meanwhile, despite the loss against Punjab Mumbai is still at the fourth position because of a better net run rate.