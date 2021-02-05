A whopping 1097 players will potentially go under the hammer in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 mini-auction. It is a staggering number considering it is the mini-auction and franchises will merely look to fill gaps. Out of the 1097 cricketer, 207 are capped players while 863 are uncapped and 27 are from Associate nations. Sreesanth – who is making a comeback to cricket – is placed in the capped players category.

“The IPL Player Registration closed on 4th February 2021 with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February. The auction will begin from 3 pm onwards,” a BCCI release stated.

“The player’s list incorporates 207 capped, 863 uncapped, and 27 Associate players. The detailed list is: capped Indian (21 players), capped International (186 players), Associate (27 players), Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players), Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players), Uncapped Indians (743 players) and Uncapped International (68 players),” the release added.