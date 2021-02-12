Mumbai fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar has been shortlisted amongst the 292 players who will go under the hammer at the IPL 2021 Auction. Arjun, who is the son of India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar, will go in the auction for the first time.

The fast-bowling all-rounder is available at a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The mini IPL Auction of the 2021 season is going to take place in Chennai on February 18. Earlier, a total of 1114 players registered their name for the mini-auction but later the 8 IPL franchises gave their preferences and the shortlist was prepared according to it.

Recently, Arjun made his senior team debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He played his first match against Haryana under Surya Kumar Yadav’s leadership.

He had already played for India U-19 and Mumbai U-19 teams in the past. Arjun first made it to the Mumbai U-19 side in 2017 and then graduated to the India U-19 squad the following year.

The left-arm pacer was also included in Mumbai’s 104-man probables for Vijay Hazare Trophy, but he failed to make his place into a 22-member squad led by Shreyas Iyer.

In IPL 2020, Arjun traveled with the Mumbai Indians squad to UAE as a net bowler where he spent time with some quality MI pace attack comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Apart from Arjun, India’s Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari have also made the shortlist for IPL 2021 Auction.

Pujara will be available for the base price of Rs 50 Lakh, earlier, he has represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore in past.

Meanwhile, Hanuma has set his base price of Rs 1 crore. The stylish batsmen went unsold in the last auction. However, he has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the past season.