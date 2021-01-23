One of the biggest shocks from the IPL 2021 release was the Steve Smith axing. The former captain of Rajasthan Royals was released by the franchise which may have excited other teams. The decision was taken following the side’s forgettable run in the last IPL season, where Smith could not lead the Royals to the playoff. Smith is arguably the best batsman in the world and he also has the experience of leading sides which is an added advantage.

So, which franchises could look at Smith as an option:

Chennai Super Kings: Oh yes, the Super Kings would certainly eye Smith. Given the fact that he is a complete batsman and has played alongside Dhoni will also help. With CSK looking to build a team for the future, Smith could very well be the missing link they have been looking for. Also, Smith loves yellow!

Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB could also be interested in him. Given the fact that skipper Virat Kohli has been the anchor for the side for years, with Smith in, the Australian could play that role. That would give Kohli more freedom at the crease. He could also be looked at as a like-for-like replacement of Aaron Finch – who has been released.

Kings XI Punjab: With a weak middle-order in place for the Punjab franchise, they could look at Smith to play the anchor around whom the others bat. Smith in there would also help avoid batting collapses, something top-heavy Punjab have been guilty of in UAE. Also, Smith would help KL Rahul with the captaincy as he has led many teams in the past.

Personally, Smith has been in good form for Australia and also faired decently at the IPL last season.