The Capitals made the final for the first time last season and would like to take it a step further this time. Going into the auction, the Capitals did not have a lot of problems to address, but if one looks at their squad – you will find they need a good Indian pacer in their ranks. What that will do is give them the balance that they would be looking for. Avesh Khan is their only Indian pacer and he is not experienced.

How DC fared in IPL 2020?

They were among the best teams last year but they could not cross the final hurdle as they lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians. Throughout the tournament, they were consistent apart from a couple of games here and there. Their overseas pacers – Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje – were the stars. While Rabada was among the top wicket-takers of the tournament, Norte bowled fast and troubled top-order players.

What DC spent at the auction?

DC had eight available slots to be filled which includes three overseas spots.

They spent TBU on batsmen, TBU on allrounders and TBU on bowlers.

Salary Cap: Rs 13.4 crore

DC Money Spent: TBU crore

DC Players Bought:

DC Players Retained: