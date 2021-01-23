At the retention – a lot of big stars were released by their respective franchises – and now they could go unsold at the upcoming mini-auction in February. With most teams looking to build a team with an eye towards the future – for some veterans – it could be the end of the road.

Here are the players who were released at the retention and could go unsold at the mini-auction.

Kedar Jadhav: The veteran – who was part of the Chennai Super Kings outfit – was released during the retention. Now it would be difficult for Kedar to find a taker as he has not been playing regularly. Also, with Kedar – age is a massive factor. With most teams looking to build a team for the future, it is highly unlikely the allrounder would feature in the wishlist of teams.

Sheldon Cottrell: The West Indian is sharp and fast, but with IPL being the toughest league in the world – very few can survive the wrath of the league. Cottrell did not live up to the expectations last season for Punjab and was released. He has pace but at times that backfires as players can use the extra pace to score runs.

Moeen Ali: Unlikely that Ali will find a taker after RCB released him. He has not been consistent and that has been his biggest drawback. As Manjrekar would put it, “He is a bits and pieces cricketer” and that will not work in his favour at the auction table.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: The Australian pacer could miss out during the auctions. He may not have featured in a lot of games last season, but played a crucial role in the summit clash. The player has a long history of injuries and that is one factor that could go against him at the auction table.

Jimmy Neesham: Like Glenn Maxwell, a lot was expected of him and he could not live up to the billing. He scored 19 runs in five outings last season. Now that KXIP has released the New Zealand all-rounder, it would be difficult for him to find a taker as he has not been in good form lately.