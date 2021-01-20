IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates

With time running out, teams have hours to take a position on – who they would like to continue with and who do they opt to let off – ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction in February. After a successful tournament in UAE, most sides would look to keep the core intact, while they look to fill up gaps and loopholes.

For example, a team like Mumbai Indians would look to retain many players as most of them have contributed last season helping them successfully defend their title.

CSK Retain Raina:

Amid much speculation, Chennai Super Kings veteran star Suresh Raina has been retained by the side. There were speculations that Raina could be dropped after he decided to pull out of the IPL citing ‘personal reasons’.